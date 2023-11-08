November 8, 2023 at 8:37 am

Customers At Olive Garden Hid Pasta In Their Salad So They Could Get A Second Bowl

by Matthew Gilligan

Ahhh, the never-ending pasta bowl at Olive Garden…

Just when you thought it was going away…it’s back!

And this time a person named Andrea posted a video and shared a hack that she thinks viewers will want to take advantage of.

And it all revolves around hiding pasta!

The video shows Andrea hiding pasta under a salad plate and putting more in a salad bowl.

The text overlay says, “When you want a second bowl of the unlimited pasta at Olive Garden but [you’re] full off the first.”

Olive Garden’s pasta deal has a lot of people talking and some folks have even shared videos showing folks loading up on pasta in Tupperware containers before they head out the door.

You gotta get your money’s worth!

Check out the video.

@andreaival

♬ what can i say – ⭐️

Here’s what folks had to say about it.

One viewer thinks they really blew it in one area.

Another individual said you have to get a TO GO box.

And this TikTokker went overboard and decided against getting anything to go.

What do you think?

Are you gonna go for it?!?!

