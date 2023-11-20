Guy Eats 3 Feet Of A 6-Foot Party Sub And Now His Friends Are Angry
by Matthew Gilligan
This story reminds me of the episode of The Simpsons where Homer feasts on a sub sandwich for days even though it makes him sick.
Not a good idea!
This guy who admits that he has a weight problem asked Reddit users if he was out of line for eating a large portion of a 6-foot sub sandwich at a party.
AITA because I ate more than “my share” of a 6 foot party sub last night?
I’m fat, there’s no way around it. I love to eat which probably borders on addiction but I figure since I’m only hurting myself it’s probably better to just live my life.
I have some great friends although there is no doubt I’m the “harmless, funny token fat guy” of the otherwise pretty good looking group. I guess that sets the stage enough.
He got invited to a party with friends…and there was a 6-foot sandwich there.
Last night my friend hosted UFC and I was invited. He got a 6 foot party sub. I also brought homemade wings that are sort of my specialty. Well of course people flocked to the food and I had basically one serving of the sandwich but people devoured my wings and I didn’t get to have a single one.
Which is totally fine that’s why I brought them but maybe an hour later I was starving. I kept eyeing the sandwich and I’d say there was about 3 feet of it left. I waited an hour, then another half hour and no one had touched it (but they were still munching on chips, pretzels and what not).
So he decided to go to town on this thing because he couldn’t wait any longer.
So I was like screw it…I took about half of what was left and ate it. Then the last half sat for another 10-15 minutes and no one said anything so ate the rest.
And someone was NOT happy about this.
Well to be sure as I was swallowing the last bite the host’s girlfriend asked where the sandwich was. Like I was the guilty party pretty much everyone pointed at me. I guess they’d noticed me eating the sandwich. She was furious and said that I was an incredible pig and that I had been super selfish to eat 3 feet of a sandwich.
I felt so bad I tried to explain to her that I really did wait over an hour and thought people had lost interest. I also tried to explain how everyone had ate my wings and she said something along the lines of “you brought them to share Alan, if someone had eaten over half by themselves that’s not sharing, is it?”
He tried to smooth things over.
I offered to order pizza or even go get subways and she said that it was a pathetic offer because the party sub had been from a local shop owned by her friends.
I said I was sorry but the night was so tense from then on out.
But people were definitely not happy with him.
I woke up this morning to several texts from my twin sisters (the host’s girlfriend’s best friends) saying that I had to get my **** under control and that everyone is really mad at me and that I embarrassed myself last night.
I tried to explain to them what my mindset had been and they haven’t responded.
AITA for eating that much of the sandwich last night?”
This guy might need to chill out on the food for a while…
It doesn’t sound too good!