‘Guys, it’s not worth it.’ Job Seeker Admits How Her Digital Footprint Came Back To Haunt Her
by Matthew Gilligan
Let this be a warning to you…
A woman named Aliya posted a video to warn folks about how the things they post on social media might come back to haunt them later.
She said she was on the job hunt and that a potential employer asked her about her digital footprint.
Aliya said, “So I’ve just experienced my digital footprint backfiring on me.I’m about to enter my first year of uni, I’m looking for entry-level jobs, big boy jobs. I’m on LinkedIn now. So I apply for so many jobs on Indeed, Glassdoor, all of it. I get a call from an unknown number.”
She said the phone call was from a recruiter and that she was asked right off the bat if she made videos.
Ummmm….
She said that she told the recruiter that she only used Instagram but the recruiter replied that they did a background check and they came across videos of her cursing at strangers.
Aliya told viewers, “Guys, it’s not worth it. Look, I’ve got a rash.”
Here’s what she had to say.
@miniiehi
And here’s how folks reacted.
This viewer made a good point…
Another individual thinks they really know what’s going on here.
And this person thinks this is weird and explained why.
I have a sneaking suspicion that most people won’t take her advice.
But you should!