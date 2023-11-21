November 21, 2023 at 7:26 am

Hardware Employee Told Her She Was Wrong, So She Went Back To Be Petty And Prove She Was Right

by Matthew Gilligan

Now, this is the good stuff!

A woman named Maggie shared a video on TikTok that showed how she handled a situation that a lot of women out there deal with: male hardware store workers thinking that a woman can’t possibly know what she’s doing when it comes to home improvement.

Maggie said she is a “furniture flipper” who has a couple of years rehabbing and selling furniture so she sounds like she’s pretty handy.

Maggie’s viral TikTok video showed her at a video store where she looked to be petty as hell to an employee.

She explained, “This employee acted like I was an idiot for grouting peel and stick tile. I came back to show him, once I finished.”

The caption on her video reads, “I even explained the instructions say you can grout but NAH, I still didn’t know what I was doing.”

In the video, the store employee can be heard off camera while Maggie has a conversation with him.

She said, “Did I speak to you about the peel and stick grout the other day?”

The man said “yes” and Maggie then proudly told him that it worked just fine.

Winning!

Here’s her video.

@maggiemcgaugh

I even explained the instructions say you can grout but NAH I still didnt know what I was doing 🤪

♬ original sound – Maggie McGaugh (Home + DIY)

And here’s how people responded.

One person was proud of her.

Another individual was happy that she did this.

And this person said the employees at her Lowe’s seem pretty clueless.

Not bad at all!

She showed him!

