He Discovered A Parking Company Doesn’t Check Their Payment System, So He Cancelled His Subscription And Still Kept Using The Permit
by Trisha Leigh
Parking tickets are one of those things that can make a person so frustrated – but mostly with themselves, because we usually know we’re taking a risk.
OP was sequestered indoors for a couple of weeks back when the pandemic was new and shiny. When he emerged, he found parking ticket on his van.
This happened the other year, when lockdown was serious. My mate tested positive for covid, so I did the proper thing of cancelling my holiday and isolating for two weeks.
This was right at the start before self testing was available, so I just followed the guidelines.
It was a very cold fortnight. So cold, that at some point, the adhesive on my parking permit fell from the windscreen into the foot well.
When i finally return to the world, I go to my van, and see a parking ticket for the previous night.
My van hadn’t moved in two weeks, and the same parking attendant everyday, just following the rules, hits me with a £75 fine.
He had a valid ticket that he paid a monthly fee for, but it had come unstuck due to the cold. All of this was verifiable in the system, but he had to pay the fine anyway, as the sign stated it had to be displayed.
I call the company up and get them to check their payment record, my £25/month permit was in date, and they have my vehicle details.
They told me the rules on the signs are clear, and if you don’t display a ticket, you will receive said fine. No ifs or buts.
I tried to fight it further and further, going nowhere. With my stubbornness, it ended up costing me nearly £200.
Once OP realized no on was actually checking the permits were valid, only that they were displayed, he stopped paying.
Then it dawned on me. If they’re not checking a system and just looking for a permit, why am I still paying for it?
I called up and cancelled my monthly renewal, and kept hold of the permit. That was about 21 months ago. It’s so bleached from the sun you can hardly make it out.
But it’s valid in every way that matters to the parking attendant, and I keep saving an extra £25/month.
So far, no one has noticed.
