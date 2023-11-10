‘He flipped the board and broke some of his pieces.’ She Beat Her Boyfriend In Chess After He Claimed To Be Smarter Than Her
by Matthew Gilligan
It seems like most people who THINK they’re really smart just really aren’t that smart.
And a woman who shared a story on Reddit’s “Malicious Compliance” page proved that beyond a reasonable doubt!
It happened when she was younger and was dating a guy who seemed like a real pain in the neck.
My BF wanted me to do an IQ test to prove how intellectually superior he was.
“When I (F) was 17 at the time, I had a boyfriend who was VERY pretentious. I personally always found that funny, so I didn’t mind. However, he was hell-bent on proving how much more intelligent he was than me.
This guy was really impressed with himself!
One day, he was bragging about an online IQ test he did and how smart he was. He begged me to do one as well. However, I had just smoked and was high so I refused. After some more begging, I decided why not? It could be fun.
But he had a surprise coming to him!
Despite being high I scored higher on the IQ test. He was so mad, it was hilarious! He never bragged about his IQ test again.
So he decided to give it another shot!
Another time, he really wanted to show off by playing chess against me. I’m really bad at the game and told him so. But I knew people who were good and they gave me the advice to never have a pawn that was not protected by another.
Uh oh…it didn’t go well!
So I did just that. Half way through I had captured most of his pawn and he raged quit!!!! AT CHESS!!! He flipped the board and broke some of his pieces.
Needless to say, a week or two after we were no longer together. I made him too insecure and he went back to his ex who he called extremely stupid…
At least he gave me A LOT of laughing material for years to come.”
I guess this fella wasn’t so smart after all…
Do you think he learned his lesson?
