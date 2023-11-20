‘He looks like he’s gonna pop a blood vessel.’ A Pizza Shop Told A Customer They Could Only Get A Discount If They Called Their Order In, So They Step Outside
This kind of stuff drives me nuts!
When restaurant workers make life harder for customers than it needs to be…
Doesn’t make a whole lot of business sense, does it?
And this story is a perfect example of what I’m talking about.
All this person wanted to do was get a pizza!
Restaurant only gives discount on phone orders, ok then…
“I only live 5 mins walk away from a local pizza place so I went in and ordered direct to take away. I didn’t call ahead as I didn’t see much point as I lived so close and I didn’t mind the extra couple of minutes.
They noticed they could get a deal on their pizza.
While there I saw the were doing a special offer. 10% discount if you mentioned their promotion over the phone and then went in to collect take away.
“I know I haven’t called in first, but now I know you do a discount if you do, and to save us both the hassle of me calling you right now and for the fact I know the promotion exists, can I still get the 10% off anyway?”
But then a roadblock was thrown in their way.
“No. It’s for telephone orders only”
“Sure, I get that, but I could literally just call you right now from my mobile and you’d give me the discount but that’ll be a bit weird to make me do that, so can I just get it anyway?”
“No. It’s for telephone orders only”
So this person decided to get even with this joker.
This worker’s attitude ****** me off, so I was literally about to just forget about buying anything from there and go somewhere else, but as I got outside I figured that no, I’d just stand outside and call the number on their door and order a pizza that way to get my discount.
The phone rang and the same guy picked it up:
“Can I order a pizza to collect with 10% discount please”
Take that!
He recognizes my voice obviously as it’s just been 15 seconds since we were speaking inside. He looks outside at me. I smile and wave. He looks ****** off that he has give me my discount now.
He takes my order and says it will be 10 mins.
During the next 10 mins while waiting for my discounted pizza, someone else is about to come in the restaurant to order a take out.
But they weren’t done giving it to this guy!
I ask them if they have phoned ahead for the discount or not. They didn’t realise that’s was a thing. No problem buddy, I’ll do it for you. What do you want?
I call the same number again, same guy answers and hears my voice again and looks straight at me again.
I smile and wave again and proceed to order this random strangers pizza order for them whilst maintaining eye contact with him.
“My friend would also like the 10% telephone discount”.
Those are the rules!
He looks like he’s gonna pop a blood vessel but has no choice but to accept it. After all, I didn’t enforce the rules, he did.
A week later, the telephone order discount is cancelled completely and it’s simply given if you have a menu, and there are menus in the entrance anyway, so you’d be crazy not to see it and use it.”
And now it’s time to see what people had to say about this.
One person shared their own malicious compliance story.
This reader has dealt with this before.
One Reddit user talked about why some businesses do this.
Another individual talked about the OLD days when people first started getting cell phones.
You love to see it!
Malicious compliance at its best!
