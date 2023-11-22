‘He was acting the entire time.’ A Man Manipulated Her Into Marrying Him Because He Needed Health Insurance
by Matthew Gilligan
Hang on tight, folks…
Because this is quite a story!
A woman named Melissa posted a lengthy video on TikTok and talked to viewers about how she didn’t realize how manipulative her partner was until after she ended up marrying the creep.
Melissa admitted that her and this fella “couldn’t get along enough to even be in a relationship. When things were good between us, they were amazing. It was so good. It was fun. It was sweet, it was good. And when they were bad, they were terrible.”
After Melissa graduated from college, the two reconnected a year-and-a-half later and things heated up again. She believed he had changed and when he told her that he was going to let her go for good, she went to his apartment and implored him to give their relationship a real chance.
He agreed and she said that things were great for a while and he asked her to marry him.
Melissa said, “When he asked me to marry him, I said yes because he was my favorite person in the entire world. I laughed harder with him than I had ever laughed with anyone.”
But things went south in a hurry. Her beau lost his job, could no longer get the medicine he needed, and needed a place to live.
Melissa said that they needed to get married quickly so she would be able to help him out. They tied the knot and Melissa got her new husband on her health insurance.
And then, the bombshell: Melissa said that a few weeks into their marriage, her husband started laughing at her.
He said to her, “I cannot believe that you are this stupid” and explained that he was never actually taking medicine, didn’t need to be on her health insurance, and that he lied about all of it because he knew she wouldn’t love him if he was honest about everything.
Melissa admits that she was stunned by this turn of events and when she asked him about the counseling that he apparently went to consistently and needed, he said that for therapy, “I just don’t talk to you for an hour a week.”
Here’s her video.
Melissa posted a follow-up video and gave viewers an update about what happened after he spilled the beans.
She told viewers in her caption, “Please know you are worthy of love. If someone doesn’t love you, It is a them problem.Your life is an important thing to protect. There is hope and healing beyond the breaking.”
Wow, that was a terrible story.
That poor woman!