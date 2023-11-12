‘He was just giving his honest opinion.’ Woman Loses Patience In A Big Way With Sister’s “Brutally Honest” Boyfriend
by Trisha Leigh
If there’s one thing that I hate to hear about someone, it’s that they’re “brutally honest” – because it’s typically just an excuse for being insufferably rude.
OP’s sister is dating one of these self-professed types, and OP really doesn’t care for him.
My F35 sister F27 started dating one of those “brutally honest” guys few months ago.
He can be quite rude and make backhanded comments about me and the family sometimes which is bothersome but my sister says he’s not malicious but is just the brutally honest time and we should get used to it.
At her sister’s birthday, he informed OP that it was weird she and her husband didn’t have children yet. When she told him it was due to infertility issues, he asked who was the cause.
I visited my parents house to celebrate my sister’s birthday and my husband couldn’t come with me because he was busy, after the party we all sat down for dinner and my sister’s boyfriend said it was weird that my husband and I don’t have kids despite being married for 6 years now.
I was shocked that he brought this up but I gave a short answer stating that it’s because of infertility issues. He asked on which side.
Her sister volunteered that it was OP, and he continued, stating that women her age might “produce” defective offspring and maybe that was the reason.
I didn’t wanna answer but my sister said it’s on my side.
I got uncomfortable as he looked at me for a second and said that maybe not having kids now is a good thing because he thought women over 30 might “produce” defective babies due to age.
I told him it was none of his business but he said that he was just giving his “honest opinion” and that’s all.
OP snapped and made a (funny) joke at his expense.
I, in return, told him while maintaining eye contact: “trust me, if I wanted an a***ole’s opinion, I would’ve farted!”.
Everyone laughed but her sister and her boyfriend made excuses and left.
Literally everyone at the table bursted into laughter and my sister and her boyfriend were stunned.
Few seconds later her boyfriend excused himself out and my sister followed.
Now her sister is mad and demanding an apology and even OP’s mom thinks maybe it would have been better to just stay quiet.
She sent me a text after they left saying I was mean and disrespectful towards her boyfriend and insulted him maliciously just cause he stated his honest opinion.
She also said I ruined her birthday by being petty and making her boyfriend the joke of the night in front of the family.
I didn’t respond but she demanded an apology via email as soon as possible. Our mom agreed that I shouldn’t have said what I said and should’ve just ignored him knowing how he is.
I don’t think AITA but I’m not sure.
Does Reddit agree? I’m all ears!
