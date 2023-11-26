Her Neighbor Is Building A New Fence On Their Shared Property Line But She Can’t Help Pay For It
by Matthew Gilligan
I can’t wait to read the comments from readers about this one!
Because if there’s anything that gets homeowners really fired up, it’s property lines!
And a woman named Katie posted a video on TikTok and talked about the dilemma she’s currently dealing with in regard to her neighbor and a new fence.
Katie’s video shows what’s going on in her backyard neighbor’s yard that touches her property and it looks like these fellas are busy workin’!
Katie said that her neighbors are getting rid of their old fence and building a new one and added that she’s not sure whether she should be or wants to chip in for the project.
Katie said, “I feel like an ******* because I know you’re supposed to like offer to pay for half of your neighbor’s fence if it gets put down but I’m poor and I don’t have the money.”
That’s quite a conundrum!
Check out her video.
