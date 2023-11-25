November 25, 2023 at 11:35 am

Her Neighbor’s Threw Out Some Great Furniture, So She Puts It On Facebook Marketplace And Sells It Immediately

There’s an old saying that goes, “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure.”

Apparently, a woman named Andrea (aka @avocandreatoast) took that saying to heart and turned somebody else’s trash into some sweet, quick cash.

Her neighbors are apparently made of money, “Someone in my apartment doesn’t know what Facebook Marketplace is. I keep seeing free stuff lying around

Wow… those actually look like they’re in good shape!

Free stuff?

I love free stuff!

They even left a sweet frame!

She continued, “I was just shocked at how pretty the frame was and why they weren’t even attempting to sell the desk on Facebook Marketplace. And then I got the genius idea to do it myself.”

Andrea proved that she was making very quick sales on Facebook Marketplace…

She said, “I put it on for $20, got a million requests for it, and someone picked it up within two hours. So to whoever is leaving your furniture out, please feel free to continue doing so.”

Here’s her video…

Needless to say, people loved that she has this side hustle…

But others really don’t love selling things. Because… reasons.

And imagine seeing your stuff on Facebook Marketplace being sold so quickly…

Listen fam, if you can make a little bit of money on the side because people don’t want to do the work… great!

Apparently a lot of people haven’t seen Storage Wars, but that’s how those people make their entire livings, so if Andrea wants to take this hobby further… pro tip!

