Her Stepdad Gave Her The Wrong Punishment Without Hearing Her Side, So She Made Him Look Silly
by Matthew Gilligan
If you’re a fan of really RUBBING IT IN, you’re gonna love this story.
It comes to us from a young woman who was fed up with some stuff going on at home and she maliciously complied with her stepdad…and rubbed it in his face!
Check out what she had to say.
Step-dad tried to punish me without hearing me out, I did what he asked.
“As long as I could remember, my sister (who was 2 years younger than me) would come up and hit me for no reason and often started fights with me.
Her parents told her what she should do…
My parents started telling me that I would just have to hit her back because I’m stronger, so she would stop once she realized I would hurt her worse.
And she finally had enough.
Fast forward to me being 16, my sister was 14. We’re sitting on the loveseat in the livingroom with my step-dad across from us, asleep on the couch at 3pm. She hits me because I won’t get up and get her a drink. I hit her back.
She screams because I don’t usually hit her back.
My step-dad wakes up and starts yelling at her for being loud and demands to know what happened.
She said I hit her. He then turns his anger to me.
He yells at me, “If you want to **** around, you can write 5 pages front and back ”I will not bite people’. If it’s not done before dinner, I’m gonna take your phone and books.”
Stepdad made an error that he didn’t even realize.
I made it clear that I HIT her, not BIT her, but he got even more angry and screamed, “If you think you’re so smart, then write 10 pages front and back!” He went back to sleep on the couch.
So she decided to rub it in his face!
I wrote 5 pages front and back….
“I will not bite people without thinking.”
“I will not bite people nonconsensually.”
“I will not bite people without asking first.”
“I will not bite people because they are not food.”
… along with some other ridiculous things I don’t remember.
I finished 5 pages before dinner (miraculously) and he read over them.
He went red in the face.
He wasn’t happy.
“I THOUGHT I TOLD YOU 10 PAGES!” he raged.
“You said 10 pages if I think I’m so smart. Which I don’t,” I innocently replied.
“THIS IS NOT WHAT I TOLD YOU TO WRITE!!!”
“Yes it is. You said to write ‘I will not bite people’, and that’s exactly what I did.”
At least her mom got a kick out of it!
My mom got home at that point and overheard. Coming to investigate, she flipped through the pages and laughed.
It made him angrier as he answered her questions on the assignment and she took my side, still chuckling as we started making dinner.”
And here’s how people reacted to this story.
One reader shared how they handled a situation similar to this one.
This individual talked about how they dealt with a bully.
One Reddit user said that if you’re gonna do the time, you might as well do the crime.
This individual had some issues with their sister.
And this Reddit user shared a story from their own family.
You gotta love it when a kid uses an adult’s own words against them!
It’s glorious!
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · aita, family, malicious compliance, parents, picture, reddit, stepdad, stepparents, top