His Parents Insisted He Pay Rent Even Though He Was Handling The House Chores. So He Moved Out Instead And Is Living His Best Life. – ‘They are all mad at me.’
I know people whose parents have demanded they pay rent and I know other people whose parents would never dream of asking them for money to stay under their roof.
So I guess every family dynamic is different…
The person who wrote this story on Reddit seems pretty conflicted about what went down with their folks after they asked them to pay rent.
AITA for moving out when my parents asked me to pay rent?
“I 23 am the oldest of five siblings and I am a full time student.
I also have a part time job in my field but when I complete my after degree my employer will take me on full time. I make enough from part time to pay for school and put money aside. My siblings range from 10-20.
Both of our parents work full time. I have taken on a lot of the responsibilities for keeping everything running in the house. I do the grocery shopping, the laundry as well as making suppers and doing meal prep so everyone has lunches ready to take every day.
I also get all my siblings to do their part with regards to household chores. For example my youngest brother is responsible for feeding and walking the dogs. So I make sure that there is dog food in the storage and poop bags on the leash.
My dad works very long hours and my mom works 9-5 at a hard job.
Over Christmas I had a chance to buy a PS5 for myself so I did. The rest of my family is still using a shared PS4. I keep mine in my room and I do not share.
My parents started fielding complaints from my oldest brother about how I made so much money and I don’t share the things I buy for myself.
So they had a talk with me where they brought this up. I pointed out how much of the household work I did and they said it wasn’t fair that o was earning so much money without contributing.
They told me how much they expected from me.
I went to my room and did the math. If I gave them what they wanted I would have about $800 a month left over.
If I dropped a couple of classes next semester I could go to almost full time hours with my employer and and it would only be one more year until I graduated with my second degree. But I could afford my own place and I would have way more free time and disposable income.
I packed up and moved out. Everything I owned fit in my car. I stayed at an Airbnb for two weeks until I could get everything sorted with an apartment, school, and work. It was great.
I’m not going to lie I may have gone a little overboard on Tinder. I couldn’t have women over to my parents house.
I just moved into my own apartment. I’m staying part time until I finish this semester. I will work full time over the summer and go to a lighter class load/higher work hours in the fall.
My oldest brother has been tasked by my parents to do everything I used to do. His chores have been split up with the other three. They are all mad at me for moving out.
My parents are upset that I left them in the lurch. My siblings are mad that they all have more chores. My oldest brother is especially salty because he has no free time to see his girlfriend and she isn’t allowed in the house when my parents aren’t home.
I’m enjoying my free time. I bought myself a plant from IKEA.
I feel bad for screwing them all over but it didn’t make sense for me to do all that work and pay rent on top.”
