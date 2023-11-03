November 3, 2023 at 8:47 am

How Do You Level Up Red Lobster’s Crab Leg Special? This Woman Snuck In Her Secret Sauce And Now Everybody Wants To Try It.

by Matthew Gilligan

We’re not sure how you’ll feel about the video you’re about to see, but we have a feeling that a good portion of you will be impressed!

A woman named Molly posted a video and showed viewers that she discreetly snuck a side of seafood boil sauce into a Red Lobster restaurant in order to fully enjoy the chain’s $20 crab leg special.

In the video’s comments, Molly said she bought the sauce from her “favorite seafood boil spot” and snuck it into the restaurant.

Just look at this stuff!

Looks delicious AF!

The $20 crab leg deal at Red Lobster seems to have resonated with a lot of folks and Molly is just the latest example of a girl who knows what she likes going to town!

Here’s what she had to say.

@yenxdoll

$20 crab leg ?! SAYLESS #lifehacks #lifehackstiktok #redlobster

♬ Chakalitos – Angi Fire & Tilin Insano

And here’s what people had to say.

This individual had no idea this deal was going on.

This person who works at Red Lobster is really going through it these days.

And one person said you don’t even have to sneak it in!

This is a pro tip!

Just don’t get caught sneaking the good stuff in!

