How Good Is Your Dentist? This Balloon-Popping Dental Test Sparks Shock And Amusement
by Laura Lynott
This funny video shows several dentists and dental assistants injecting balloons to see if they can be so gentle as to NOT pop them!
But the results show though the dentists are no doubt brilliant at their jobs, not popping the balloons is incredibly hard for some of them.
The first person succeeds straight away and looks very pleased with herself and so she should be!
But the second person pops that balloon almost immediately.
While the third and the fourth are winners, with their gentle touch, while the following two are failures.
And it’s all about lucky number seven usually but not this time. The seventh dentist just RAMS that needle in there and bang goes that balloon.
Number eight looks like he’s performing a life-saving operation but KILLS it when he saves that balloon despite no doubt puncturing it a little with that needle.
But all the love from those watching the clip on TikTok has mostly gone to the dentist in pink. She just seemed to find no challenge in injecting a balloon, so her patients are no doubt very well cared for!
Here’s the full popping clip:
Перевірили, чи легкі на руку наші лікарі та медсестри 😁 Вгадаєте хто де?) #стоматолог #хмельницькийтікток #зуби #експеримент
Here’s what people thought of this injection of fun!
It’s all about pink!
Pink ladies rock!
Wait – has pink got competition? Nah, thought not!
Yeah, I’m going with pink lady too.
She seems very sweet.