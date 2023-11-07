How Hedgehogs Influenced The Design Of The McDonald’s Frustrating McFlurry
by Trisha Leigh
If you’re someone who manages to go to McDonald’s on a day when their ice cream machine is working, you may have indulged in a McFlurry.
While doing so, you might have become frustrated with the opening at the top, which is honestly barely big enough to accommodate the oddly square spoon.
According to McDonald’s, if you don’t like it you can blame the British hedgehogs.
Before 2006, the openings were bigger, but after people in the UK started finding hedgehogs with their heads trapped inside, the company decided something needed to be done.
The new design has helped, but some of the little guys are still bound and determined to indulge.
“This poor little hedgehog had a visit to us at the weekend after getting stuck in a McFlurry lid. After Nurse Poppy cut the lid off he had to be anaesthetised to have his wounds cleaned, made where he was struggling to escape! Please be careful when you dispose of your rubbish – sugary smells can be very appealing to animals. Happily hs has made a full recovery and is now back snuffling around.”
So the next time you wish that hole was just a little bit bigger, remember that you could be saving a hedgehog’s life.
At least, the lives of the ones whose heads are too big to fit.