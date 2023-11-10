November 10, 2023 at 5:51 am

‘I didn’t think it was a costume.’ Dad Accidentally Dresses Son In A Bee Halloween Costume For Daycare And Mom Is Cracking Up

by Laura Lynott

Source: TikTok/@darthvada_r2d2

This is the cutest video. This dad dressed his baby in a bee costume, thinking it was just a cool outfit for daycare.

This mom told her followers on TikTok just how her husband had believed a bee costume was appropriate day wear for their adorable little baby.

Source: TikTok/@darthvada_r2d2

She said: “I leave in the morning for work before my children wake up, so it’s William’s job to get them ready for school.”

And read on because daddy’s killing that job in a good way!

She added: “So every day when I pick them up from daycare, it is just a delight to see what they’re wearing. Today for example, I picked up my seven-month-old and he’s wearing a bee costume.”

One, two, three awwww. What a cute kid!

Source: TikTok/@darthvada_r2d2

She asked her husband: “What do you have to say for yourself, William?”

He responded: “I thought it was a bee outfit.”

Well, technically it could be.

I’m with William! Go you. Let’s create a buzz with our daycare wear.

Source: TikTok/@darthvada_r2d2

Watch the full buzzing video below:

@darthvada_r2d2

For the record, I appreciate William. This baby is warm and happy, and that’s all that matters. #dadsoftiktok #parenting #HeyWilliam

♬ original sound – Vada and Fam

Here’s what people thought of this cutie little bee baby story:

Ah, this is a common theme…

Source: TikTok/@darthvada_r2d2

It kinda could be a bee outfit, though…

Source: TikTok/@darthvada_r2d2

Yeah, we all wanna live in William’s world…

Source: TikTok/@darthvada_r2d2

Yeah, this is hilarious.

I’m glad they got a laugh out of it.

