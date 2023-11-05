‘I got a second job.’ Man Shows How He Spends $116 On Two Bags Of Groceries And People Can Relate
by Matthew Gilligan
Inflation sure is kicking everyone’s behinds these days and the video you’re about to see won’t do a whole lot to calm your fears.
It comes to us from a fella named Johnny who went on the record to talk about how much he paid for only two bags of groceries.
And it wasn’t pretty…
Johnny said, “I was heading into the grocery store today, and I was just, like, stressing over the fact that I was gonna have to spend like $80 on groceries.”
He added, “I was trying to give myself a pep talk like, ‘It’ll be ok. It’ll be fine.'”
But Johnny said that, even though he only bought two bags of groceries, he ended up spending $116.
He added, “I spent $116 for the week for one person.”
Yikes!
Here’s what he had to say.
@johnnywizzz
We need food prices to come down!
It’s getting ridiculous out there…