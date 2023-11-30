November 30, 2023 at 3:16 am

‘I need to borrow your dog.’ Their Pooch Stole Frozen Fish From A Stranger’s Porch And Everybody’s Laughing

Now, this is what a loyal companion looks like!

A woman named Nyosha posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers what her VERY GOOD dog surprised her with.

It turns out the pooch stole a plastic bag from someone’s porch and it contained a package of Great Value frozen Tilapia.

Score!

She said, “Look at this I see her coming down the street, dragging something.”

Nyosha added, “She done got somebody’s tilapia off of their porch.”

I think this pup deserves a little extra food for dinner tonight, don’t you?

Here’s the video.

And here’s what folks had to say.

This viewer wants to borrow this pooch.

Another individual said the dog was keeping watch so they wouldn’t get caught.

And this individual is hoping something like this happens to them.

Good boy!

Now go run down to the store and get me a frozen pizza and a six pack!

