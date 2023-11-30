‘I need to borrow your dog.’ Their Pooch Stole Frozen Fish From A Stranger’s Porch And Everybody’s Laughing
by Matthew Gilligan
Now, this is what a loyal companion looks like!
A woman named Nyosha posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers what her VERY GOOD dog surprised her with.
It turns out the pooch stole a plastic bag from someone’s porch and it contained a package of Great Value frozen Tilapia.
Score!
She said, “Look at this I see her coming down the street, dragging something.”
Nyosha added, “She done got somebody’s tilapia off of their porch.”
I think this pup deserves a little extra food for dinner tonight, don’t you?
Here’s the video.
Good boy!
Now go run down to the store and get me a frozen pizza and a six pack!