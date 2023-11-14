‘I see a look of confusion slowly wash over her face.’ Couple Got A Good Laugh Over Booking Their Family In A “Shady” Hotel
by Trisha Leigh
Couples argue about all kind of things, but the best couples decide that instead of getting mad, something that goes wrong can be an inside joke, instead.
OP and his wife have a running joke about what happened a few years ago when he was in charge of booking a hotel on a trip to her hometown.
My wonderful family of four are on a trip to visit family and friends. Four years ago, on a trip with the same itinerary as this one, I (husband) booked our hotel as I usually do.
I am what you would describe as “thrifty,” and I don’t like spending a ton on hotels when we are basically just sleeping there.
It was a not-nice place in a poorer part of town – somewhere most people with kids would avoid if they could.
The hotel I booked for this leg of the journey was probably not the most high class and sure…it was not in the safest area of town. This was definitely a hotel where some acts of questionable legality and morality occur. In my defense, it was a VERY last minute booking as we were supposed to be staying with family and there were very few options available under $150 a night.
The stay there ended up being fine but it has been a long running joke between us for the past four years.
The next time they were going for a visit she said she would book the hotel, so he said ok.
We are now visiting for the first time in four years. I went to book the hotel, and my wife said “No way! It’s my hometown, and I am doing it this time.”
She was proud of herself and her research…but when they arrived it was the same hotel she had maligned the last time.
So, she pulls up Ye Olde Priceline and starts looking at places…specifically looking for a place with a pool for the littles. She looks at one, reads the reviews and details, and says it looks good…especially for the lower price!
She even calls to make sure the pool is open because of Covid.
I look at the photos, and look back at her thinking she was making a joke. She was not. I just smiled and said “whatever you think, babe!”
Yep, you know what’s coming.
Now they can have a good laugh at each other.
As we approach the hotel, I see a look of confusion slowly wash over her face.
She says “Wait, is this…” and trails off. I reply with a resounding “Yep! It sure is!!!”
She booked us in the exact same hotel that she has been griefing me about for four years.
I laughed and laughed and laughed. She cannot believe she did it, and also thinks it is hilarious.
I am vindicated!
Are these people couples’ goals? Let’s hear from Reddit!
They love that he was just delightfully waiting for the payoff.
This is how the best couples do it.
People are applauding his ability to play the long game.
This is a joke that will endure.
Support, sure.
I hope to have a relationship like this one day.
It’s definitely the way to go.