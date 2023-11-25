‘I was very confused when I walked out.’ Guy Takes His Loose Change To Chase Bank And They Refuse To Take It
by Matthew Gilligan
When did this happen?!?!
Banks not taking spare change anymore?
I guess I must have missed the memo…
But it appears to be the case, at least at Chase Bank, because a man named Ryan posted a video on TikTok and told viewers that he went to his bank to make a deposit of $24 in dimes and was informed that he needed to put all his coins in coin wrappers.
Rya said, “She said she cannot take loose change. $24 in dimes, OK.”
Ryan then said, “I asked her, well if I go ahead and wrap these, I’m going to have $4 left in dimes. Can you take that?”
The Chase employee told him that they would not take loose change at all.
Ryan said, “I don’t know why, but what the ****? Somebody explain that to me.”
Check out his video.
@ryan.mcbay
Chase bank denied my deposit of dimes. They don’t take loose change? #bank #wrong #chase #money #why
Ryan posted another video where he went to another Chase Bank location to see if this was a company policy or just the rules at the first branch he visited.
Check out what happened.
@ryan.mcbay
Different Chase branch didn’t deny the deposit, but confirmed not accepting loose change. Said save it. #bank #chase #saveit #money #deposit
Here’s how people reacted.
One person thinks some tellers are just plain LAZY.
Another individual said this sounds illegal.
And one TikTok user said they always had to roll the change if the bank was going to take it.
The times, they are a changin’…
I guess your best bet is to find a change machine somewhere!