‘If only everyone started paying by check again.’ Apartment Complex Charges Fee For Instant Payments, So Renter Goes Old School And Causes Them More Work
by Trisha Leigh
No one likes to give companies money they haven’t earned, but it can seem like the system is working against us in that regard, around just about every turn.
OP’s landlord, for example, would charge a $10 fee for ACH payments initiated by their tenants and not through an auto-draft.
The property manager for my apt recently changed hands and the new company has a policy where if you don’t set up autopay they will charge you $10 to pay via a one-time ACH (every time).
OP doesn’t like to use auto-drafts because like most of us, he needs to make sure he has money in his account before he pays his rent.
I feel extremely uncomfortable having such a large payment on auto pay as I like to ensure my bank account is funded and they didn’t charge me incorrectly.
He did learn, however, that you can drop off the check for free.
However, you can still pay by check with no fee and their office is only 2 doors down so it’s pretty simple to drop it off.
Also I love that it takes them around a week to cash the check so it doesn’t come out of my account right away.
Now he doesn’t have to pay anything extra and he gets an extra week before they cash the check.
I’m 90% sure that they do in fact drop these checks off due to the copy of the endorsed check I see online.
Either way, they aren’t getting their money instantly, so I view it as a win either way.
If only everyone started paying by check again we could show these jerks not to charge senseless, greedy fees.
If there is a logical reason why they should charge for an ACH, but not for an autopay of an ACH let me know.
To me seems like it is the same type of transaction.
Win/win for him, lose/lose for the rental company. What could be better than that?
We’ll totally go back to physical checks if we have to, y’all.
