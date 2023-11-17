‘I’m calling the police right now!’ Homeowner Refuses To Pay Contractors For Patio, So They Start Destroying It Right In Front Of Him
by Matthew Gilligan
Being a contractor can be a really tough gig.
And a big part of the problem is having issues with homeowners who act like the guy you’re about to see in this viral TikTok video.
The video showed a homeowner who was clearly pretty upset with how a contractor and his workers poured concrete in his backyard.
The homeowner said, “You did it wrong. And if I have to call somebody to get him out of here to finish this job, I will.”
The man then started recording the workers with his phone.
The workers began to disassemble the concrete walkway with sledgehammers after it appeared that he wasn’t going to pay up.
The homeowner can be heard saying, “Brings the whole crew. Whines all day about how he’s losing money, and he’s busting up a pad that they did wrong. They did it wrong, here they are, these are the guys you wanna watch out for. They did it wrong. They did it wrong.”
He then added, “They didn’t work it out, they’re busting it up and I’m calling the police right now.”
Take a look at the video and see what you think.
