‘I’m not mad, I’m disappointed.’ Woman Shows Her “Waterproof” North Face Jacket Doesn’t Work At All In A Soaking Wet Video
by Justin Gardner
If you’ve ever been in a North Face store, you’ve been faced with the pleasure of spending $50 on a pair of gloves.
And if you want to buy a jacket… you’ll be forking over HUNDREDS of dollars. Easily.
A woman named Jenn, aka @fannypack310, recently posted as she was walking in the rain… and she’s not happy with her recent North Face purchase.
She recently bought a “rain jacket” that was supposed to be waterproof…
…and you can see how that turned out.
Does she want her money back? Well… not exactly.
And she’s telling them exactly where you can send it.
How will they be able to tell it’s her?
Doesn’t seem like it’ll be hard…
Good for you Jenn!
Here’s the video:
@fannypack310
@thenorthface i’m not mad i’m disappointed …and wet
Seems like people have seen the North Face decline themselves and switch to other brands…
Yeah, North Face is screwed…
And looks like Columbia Sportswear is gonna hook her up!
Note to self… don’t pay for expensive brands just because they’re expensive.
Make sure they work.
