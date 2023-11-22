November 22, 2023 at 5:53 am

‘I’m not mad, I’m disappointed.’ Woman Shows Her “Waterproof” North Face Jacket Doesn’t Work At All In A Soaking Wet Video

by Justin Gardner

Source: TikTok/@fannypack310

If you’ve ever been in a North Face store, you’ve been faced with the pleasure of spending $50 on a pair of gloves.

And if you want to buy a jacket… you’ll be forking over HUNDREDS of dollars. Easily.

A woman named Jenn, aka @fannypack310, recently posted as she was walking in the rain… and she’s not happy with her recent North Face purchase.

Source: TikTok/@fannypack310

She recently bought a “rain jacket” that was supposed to be waterproof…

Source: TikTok/@fannypack310

…and you can see how that turned out.

Source: TikTok/@fannypack310

Does she want her money back? Well… not exactly.

Source: TikTok/@fannypack310

And she’s telling them exactly where you can send it.

Source: TikTok/@fannypack310

How will they be able to tell it’s her?

Doesn’t seem like it’ll be hard…

Source: TikTok/@fannypack310

Good for you Jenn!

Here’s the video:

@fannypack310

@thenorthface i’m not mad i’m disappointed …and wet

♬ original sound – Jenn

Seems like people have seen the North Face decline themselves and switch to other brands…

Source: TikTok/@fannypack310

Yeah, North Face is screwed…

Source: TikTok/@fannypack310

And looks like Columbia Sportswear is gonna hook her up!

Source: TikTok/@fannypack310

Note to self… don’t pay for expensive brands just because they’re expensive.

Make sure they work.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter