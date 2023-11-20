Is This Dad a Jerk For Admitting That He Regrets Having Kids?
He said that his marriage has not been in a good spot.
AITA for admitting I regret having children.
“My wife and I are both 42 and in marriage counselling after our marriage basically went to **** after having kids (6 and 4 year old twins).
A lot of issues and disagreements have come up in our marriage that have driven us apart and I have been working through my resentment that going back for one more baby resulted in twins, including one which we are pretty sure has ADHD and ODD and is a nightmare child).
He answered a serious question with total honesty.
Our counsellor asked me if I would have children if I had to do it all over again and I said “honestly, no”.
I love my kids and would take a bullet for them, but if I had the chance to go back to 24 when I finished grad school and could do my life over again, I wouldn’t choose fatherhood. It is not the fulfilling experience everyone claims and while I love my children, the sacrifices are not worth it to me.
And he seems REALLY unhappy.
I had a much happier life before having children and have gone from someone who loved life to someone who just…..makes it through the day, working a job he doesn’t like to provide for the wife and kids while silently wishing this wasn’t my life.
You can imagine what his wife’s reaction was.
But she took things to another level.
My wife is furious and taking it the wrong way and even told our 6 year old “daddy wishes you were never born” which makes me livid.
You don’t tell the kid that.
Yes, I wish I never had kids, but I do love them, would never hurt them or want to upset them. And I didn’t say it to/in front of my kids and I never ever will.
I said it in marriage counselling, what should be a safe space to talk about feelings.
And things have become even more complicated.
It has become a huge fight, our marriage is not going to be saved now, and I know she will try and use this against my in divorce court to try and get sole custody and take everything and lie to the kids who I do love and still want to be a Dad to them.
She is incapable of understanding that you can love your kids but also feel that parenthood was the best choice for you.
AITA for saying it though?”
