‘It may be an insane deal.’ Guy Cracked The Code Behind Costco’s Price Tags And Shows You How To Save A Lot Of Money
by Matthew Gilligan
If you’re a Costco shopper, you’ve no doubt seen price tags at the store with asterisks on them.
And if you’ve ever wondered what they’re for, today is your lucky day!
A guy posted a video and talked about what these different prices for items really mean.
The man who posted the video said, “Did you know that if you’re at Costco and you see either a star or a price not ending in 99 cents it may be an insane deal?”
He explained that prices that end in .99 are full price, .97 prices are store manager deals that won’t be around for too long, and .49 and .79 are the special offers from manufacturers and are usually reserved for items that are having a trial run at a cheaper price.
He also said that items that end in .00 are items that the manager wants to get off the Costco shelves and that products with an asterisk next to them are priced cheaply because they’ve been discontinued and the store is looking to get rid of them forever.
Check out what this guy had to say.
@butthatsmyopinion
Never miss a great deal again #costcofinds #costcotiktok #costcodeals #costcodealsandsteals #costcodealsnsteals #costcodealsoftheweek #costcodeals2023
Here’s how people reacted.
One viewer just got pretty bummed out.
Another person has someone who gives them all kinds of Costco advice.
And this individual who works at Costco offered up some another good tip.
Costco is one of those places that really gets people talking.
And this is yet another example!