JetBlue Passenger Says Flight Attendants Won’t Serve Her Drinks Because They’re Prejudiced
by Laura Lynott
These days on social media, there’s looking bad because you did something silly… and then there are situations like this where you could straight up lose your job for being a goofball.
This plane passenger sure liked to throw around some silly slogans just because she wasn’t getting served more booze.
She seemed pretty tipsy already, but hey, this woman wanted more and wasn’t happy other people – who were no doubt sober – were getting served and she wasn’t!
I mean with her aggressive attitude towards the flight attendants, I wonder just why they weren’t serving her…. cough.
The female passenger told the staff it wasn’t fair they were serving people of other races and not her.
And her defence for this behavior just got weirder and weirder. Has she got vodka in her bag like, y’all?!
“You’re discriminating against me,” she told the staff.
Yeah, I wouldn’t be serving that woman either.
Sigh. What a tough job that is!
Watch the full clip here:
@djlexxus
Here’s what folks thought of the air anger incident:
Yep, that list gotta be long by now!
Yeah, hopefully she sees is and WAKES UP!
Some people think the air pressure is just too much for some people – particularly the ‘white lives matter’ crew, it would seem!
I won’t wish anybody ill will, but this woman is really pushing my limits.
Pipe down, lady!