‘I’m going home with my grass.’ Landscaper Removes Customer’s Grass After They Refuse To Pay Their Bill
by Laura Lynott
Wow. I would NOT want to get on the wrong side of this young woman. She does not tolerate any messing around.
So, a customer wasn’t happy with the way their new grass looked, didn’t want to pay the bill and she did something no-one would suspect.
She took that customer’s grass right back! The internet went wild over this tale. Here’s our girl to explain how she wasn’t going to wait in the long grass to get her revenge…
@kslicksix told her followers on TikTok: “My boyfriend and I own a landscaping company and we just did this job for this woman where we did her front and back grass. But she happened to want it done during a heatwave. So, the grass has gone a bit yellow, but it wouldn’t have had she watered it the way she was advised to.”
This is turning into a real landscaping drama! But I’m here for it…
She continued: “So, she paid the first half because we asked for it upfront because we needed to pay the men and supplies and stuff like that. And I was supposed to pick up the check on Saturday for the second half… So I show up. And right away she starts ‘Ah, look at my grass. ‘I’m not paying for this…'”
The TikToker told the customer: ‘Yeah, but you didn’t water it, you were advised on how to cater for your grass. You didn’t do it. And I’m here to collect the check today… You’re continuing to cause delays like this. This isn’t how this goes so you’re gonna have to pay.'”
The story isn’t finished there though.
The businesswoman adds: “So I look at my employee and like she’s refusing to pay. So the second half of what she owes us is what we paid for our grass….. That grass comes up because that whole lawn is being stripped today. I’m going home with my grass.”
Here’s the full evergreen clip:
@kslicksix
Gotta love customers ! Part1
Here’s what people had to say about grass gate:
This is like a perfectly landscaped revenge plot!
Repod the grass! Ha.
It does kinda sound like a mad movie plot.
Well done! Now that’s some epic revenge!