His Entire Department Was Laid Off On A Video Call, And This Employee Calls Out His Business For Being Heartless

Getting laid off is a horrible experience.
Now, imagine getting let go on a video call.
The fact some companies have been doing this to workers is pretty reprehensible if you ask me – or ex-employee @erickspunchable.
He claimed his old employers carried out a firm-wide call to let the team know that nearly everyone was being laid off!
A few staff were given the choice to stay on for a couple of weeks, but essentially this was a mass online lay off.
So, he stood up and called this behavior out.
He told his followers: “They literally decided to disrupt people’s lives with no remorse. I think that’s the worst part.”
“Because we preached again that we were such a like, tight-knit team and all of us made a lot of sacrifices for the team because we thought we were building something. “We were fed something that was complete bulls**t.”
This is so sad. To think people actually made sacrifices for a company to treat them like that!
He explained his life had now been thrown into disarray, as his fiance, who lives abroad, was due to move over after quitting his job.
Now, he was in a situation where he’d have to find a position quickly to support the both of them, as his partner wasn’t allowed to work straight away.
The TikToker took the video down but made a follow up explaining why.
He basically wanted to move on with his life and said folks could feel free to follow his journey towards getting a new job.
Let’s hope the TikToker and all of those people who lost jobs, have been able to find work!
Here’s what people thought of the clip:
Sometimes firings can’t be helped, but this is not the way to go about it.
