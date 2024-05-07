His Girlfriend Wants Him To Get Rid Of A Plant That’s Toxic To Her Cats, But He Wants To Keep It For Sentimental Reasons
by Matthew Gilligan
That’s what I felt like yelling as I was reading this story from Reddit’s “Am I the *******?” page.
AITA for not getting rid of a sentimental plant thats toxic to my girlfriend’s cat?
“My grandmother passed away last month and many family members dropped off a lot of flowers.
All the flowers were temporary except these peace lilies.
I decided to take them home, and come to find out they’re one of the most toxic to cats… so they’ve been on a 3ft stool in our room and the cats haven’t touched it.
My GF lives with me and has 2 cats. She’s asked me before if I would sell it and I said no.
Non-negotiable.
Then she asked if I would divide the plant in half and give the other half away to family members.
My dilemma with this is that I live 5 hours away from family and I don’t know how I would do that…
My suggestion to her, and the only one I’d really want, is to hang it from the 9 ft ceiling and constantly prune it.
She calls me selfish and says I’m not listening to her.
However I think it’s hurtful to me that she wants me to get rid of a plant that has a lot of value to me.”
