May 7, 2024 at 5:22 pm

His Girlfriend Wants Him To Get Rid Of A Plant That’s Toxic To Her Cats, But He Wants To Keep It For Sentimental Reasons

by Matthew Gilligan

Sir…it’s just a plant!

That’s what I felt like yelling as I was reading this story from Reddit’s “Am I the *******?” page.

But enough about me!

Read the story below and see what you think!

Start now!

AITA for not getting rid of a sentimental plant thats toxic to my girlfriend’s cat?

“My grandmother passed away last month and many family members dropped off a lot of flowers.

All the flowers were temporary except these peace lilies.

I decided to take them home, and come to find out they’re one of the most toxic to cats… so they’ve been on a 3ft stool in our room and the cats haven’t touched it.

There’s a problem…

My GF lives with me and has 2 cats. She’s asked me before if I would sell it and I said no.

Non-negotiable.

Then she asked if I would divide the plant in half and give the other half away to family members.

My dilemma with this is that I live 5 hours away from family and I don’t know how I would do that…

Okay…

My suggestion to her, and the only one I’d really want, is to hang it from the 9 ft ceiling and constantly prune it.

She calls me selfish and says I’m not listening to her.

However I think it’s hurtful to me that she wants me to get rid of a plant that has a lot of value to me.”

Check out what Reddit users had to say.

One person spoke up.

Source: Reddit/AITA

Another Reddit user offered some advice.

Source: Reddit/AITA

This person thinks he’s an *******.

Source: Reddit/AITA

Another individual shared their thoughts.

Source: Reddit/AITA

This person thinks he needs some help…

Source: Reddit/AITA

Just get rid of the plant, dude!

Jeez!

