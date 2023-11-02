‘Last week was my final straw.’ Woman Refuses To Tell Husband The Baby’s Gender When He Skips The Doctor’s Appointment
by Trisha Leigh
The saying “excuses are like *******s; everybody has one” exists for a reason.
That said, if you’re using one to get out of once-in-a-lifetime experiences, you’re probably just a jerk.
OP is having her first baby, and even though she claims her husband is excited, she goes on to say he always comes up with lame reasons to miss her doctor’s appointments.
My husband & I are expecting.
This is our first baby and we’re excited. Thing is he barely attends any dr appointments with me and his excuses aren’t even valid.
He’s willing to miss the dr appointment over soccer or a drink or board game with friends.
His response is always “I’m not the one carrying the baby, why do I have to go see the dr with you?”
He even skipped the one where they found out the gender, instead grabbing fish and chips with friends.
Last week was my final straw.
He was supposed to come with me for the baby’s gender reveal appointment but he chose to not come last minute because his friend invited him to fish ‘n’ chips meal.
I was pretty livid but didn’t make a fuss about it.
Mom went with me instead.
So, when he wanted to know the results, she refused to tell him. She told him he can wait until the baby is born to find out.
He texted asking me to tell him the results (boy or girl) but I refused to tell him. He kept spam calling me but I hung up each time.
He came home fuming and demanding I tell him the results but I refused and bluntly told him, since he refused to attend the appointment then he gets no results til after the baby’s born and said I was wiling to die on this hill.
He went off calling me spiteful and immature for doing this and punishing him. He said he’s the father and has the right to know.
He then called me dramatic since I wasn’t alone and mom was with me.
I said he gets no results period.
His family thinks she’s the one being petty and playing mind games, but OP is willing to die on this hill.
He’s been fuming about it and told his family and they’re now pressuring me to stop playing mind games with him and tell him but I declined.
My husband just attempted to contact my dr to get the results.
It didn’t go well and we had another argument over it.
He couldn’t get it since his mom was the one who made the call.
