‘Little did he know that I’d actually trained his boss.’ Manager Gave Them A Hard Time For Clocking Out Three Minutes Early, So They Got Them Fired
Three minutes doesn’t seem like it’s so important that a big deal should be made out of it, right?
Well, that’s just my opinion, but you know what I’m saying…
It seems like making a mountain out of a molehill.
But the manager of the person who wrote this story on Reddit didn’t feel that way and decided to cause a big stink…
So you are claiming I defrauded the company by booking an extra 3 minutes, No problem.
“I worked for a water company for 25 years and was one of their most productive repair crews, that is until the new manager Let’s call him Mr Numb started.
We had a monthly rotation where you are on call for one week in 4, for emergency repairs out of hours.
They had to work a long shift…and the new manager had something to say to them about their time at work.
On the day in question I started work at 7.30 am on a Friday and finished work at at 3.15 am Saturday morning, so a pretty long shift. I get to work Tuesday morning and get called into the office by Mr Numb and informed that according to my vehicle tracker I’d left the yard at 3.12 am and not 3.15 am, which is an attempt to defraud the company.
As you can imagine I was absolutely fuming at this level of ********, I told him that at the time I was covered in mud and sweat and just wanted to get home after completing a monster shift for the company and was he genuinely making a **** storm over 3 minutes. He said he was making me aware that I could be fired for it.
So it was time to teach this guy a lesson.
Cue malicious compliance.
I said that if we’re going to be this petty you can take me off the emergency contact list for extra coverage and I won’t be starting 20 minutes early each day either.
I’ll now be clocking in at exactly 7.30 am and I shall be heading out at exactly 5.30 pm, no deviation whatsoever and you can explain to your bosses why productivity is down and you are struggling to get coverage for emergencies. We’ll then see how important your 3 minutes are when they are costing the company money.
And the new manager was about to get hit with some REALITY.
Little did I realise at the time but the guy’s job was bonus related and linked to our productivity, which tanked after that because all the other gangs followed my lead, except the brown nose gangs obviously.
Three weeks go by with an absolute **** show in customer service complaints about their work not being carried out in a timely manner My productivity dropped from 7 jobs per day down to 4.
The bigwigs were not happy about what was going on.
And Mr Numb gets called in by his bosses to try and explain what is going on, He tried to spin some bs story that I’d turned all the guys against him for no reason and that this was the result.
Little did he know that I’d actually trained his boss when he first started with the company 15 years before and wanted to come out and find out what we do and experience how hard the job is, he surprised me by working a full month on the repair crews before going back to the office.
So they had to tell the big boss exactly what was going on.
Anyhow the boss calls me in to find out what is really going on, so I explained how he’d used the tracker to monitor what time I’d left the yard and that I’d guesstimated my finish time and over estimated by 3 minutes because I was absolutely knackered after working a shift from hell on-call .
Conclusion, manager was let go for misuse of the tracking system, as it’s only supposed to be used for emergencies and not monitoring and we had our on-call system reviewed to cut the hours we were having to work.”
