Man Explains Why Extended Stay Motels Are “Last Stop” Before Homelessness For Americans – ‘Most people resort to move into their vehicles.’
by Laura Lynott
This guy is pointing out that expensive long-stay hotels are becoming the “last stop” before homelessness for Americans.
@Gillygilly007 said: “I don’t want to offend anyone. And if I do, I apologize. But I have to post this. Places like this become the last stop when most people can’t qualify for an apartment. They move here.”
He points to the hotel and the price advertised outside – it’s $319.99 WEEKLY!
The TikToker said: “The price, that’s weekly. After this stops most people resort to move into their vehicles. And no one is talking about it. No one talking about this. It’s very sad because people are going through this daily.”
He added: “I know what I’m talking about. When you come here when you can’t handle this, then it’s the next step.”
Here’s the full important clip:
@gillygilly007
No one ain’t talking about it #apartmentscam #apartmantour #singlemoms #singledads #crisis #homeless ￼￼￼￼￼￼#family #socialservices ￼
Here’s the reaction from the internet:
People believe the powers that be are too quiet!
This guy’s story is something else!!
Some folks not happy war is being funded rather than helping stop homelessness.
This is just a sad situation any way you look at it.