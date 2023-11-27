November 27, 2023 at 1:53 am

Man Retired After 42 Years And Was Only Given A Certificate And BBQ. So Coworkers Banded Together And Raised Over $95k For Him.

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@m3nta11y1ll1

Folks, this is the kind of story that all of us can rally behind, regardless of our stances on any number of issues.

A woman named Soniah posted a video on TikTok about the final day of her co-worker John Bartlett and it went viral in a good way!

Soniah told viewers that it was John’s last day at the company and he’d worked there for 42 years for minimum wage.

For his service, “The company only threw him a barbecue and gave him a certificate.”

Source: TikTok/@m3nta11y1ll1

She wrote, “He takes the bus and BART [Bay Area Rapid Transit] to get here everyday on time. He’s 70+. He loves working here so much he didn’t want to retire.”

Source: TikTok/@m3nta11y1ll1

Soniah also wrote, “Don’t be a slave to your job. Thank you John for your loyalty.”

The video went viral and Soniah started a GoFundMe page to raise money for John so he can enjoy his retirement.

As of this writing, the page has raised over $95,000 for John!

Source: TikTok/@m3nta11y1ll1

Take a look at the video.

@m3nta11y1ll1

This was sad to see him leave with just a piece of paper saying he worked for 42 years.

♬ come into my arms – november ultra

Here’s how people reacted.

One person shared a story about their dad’s retirement.

Source: TikTok/@m3nta11y1ll1

Another individual made some excellent points about people like this.

Source: TikTok/@m3nta11y1ll1

And one TikTokker said this is why they never waste any time off at work.

Source: TikTok/@m3nta11y1ll1

Donate to his GoFundMe page if you can spare a few bucks.

This guy deserves it!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter