Man Retired After 42 Years And Was Only Given A Certificate And BBQ. So Coworkers Banded Together And Raised Over $95k For Him.
by Matthew Gilligan
Folks, this is the kind of story that all of us can rally behind, regardless of our stances on any number of issues.
A woman named Soniah posted a video on TikTok about the final day of her co-worker John Bartlett and it went viral in a good way!
Soniah told viewers that it was John’s last day at the company and he’d worked there for 42 years for minimum wage.
For his service, “The company only threw him a barbecue and gave him a certificate.”
She wrote, “He takes the bus and BART [Bay Area Rapid Transit] to get here everyday on time. He’s 70+. He loves working here so much he didn’t want to retire.”
Soniah also wrote, “Don’t be a slave to your job. Thank you John for your loyalty.”
The video went viral and Soniah started a GoFundMe page to raise money for John so he can enjoy his retirement.
As of this writing, the page has raised over $95,000 for John!
Take a look at the video.
@m3nta11y1ll1
This was sad to see him leave with just a piece of paper saying he worked for 42 years.
This guy deserves it!