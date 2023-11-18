‘My sister freaked out upon seeing me.’ She Lost A Lot Of Weight Before Her Sister’s Wedding And Now Everybody Is Mad At Her
by Matthew Gilligan
Sibling rivalry is alive and well, friends!
And today it comes to us from a Reddit user who had the audacity to lose some weight before her sister’s wedding!
That was sarcasm, by the way…
She wants to know if she’s wrong for losing the pounds because this clearly didn’t go over very well with her sister.
She started by saying she used to be overweight.
AITA for losing weight before my sister’s wedding?
“I 28F used to be quite overweight, over the last year or so I have made many changes in my life and have successfully lost almost 100lbs.
I don’t live close to any of my family and don’t post on social media so my family wasn’t really aware of my weight loss. I did mention that I was making healthier choices but that’s it. It’s just that every time before that I’ve tried to lose weight it hasn’t worked out so I didn’t want anyone commenting on it.
My sister 26F got engaged last year and I’m super happy for her. Due to circumstances, the wedding had to be pushed back a little. It’s happening a week from now and because I haven’t seen everyone in so long I decided to come down two weeks earlier to help out and catch up.
Her sister wasn’t exactly thrilled to see her.
Well, when I came to see my family my sister freaked out upon seeing me. As it turns out she has gained a bit of weight not super noticeable to me she still looks great. But I think this is the first time in our lives that I’m smaller than her I’ve always been the “fat sister”.
And her sister went off the rails with her criticism!
She accused me of trying to upstage her and my parents are fully taking her side.
I’m really not sure if I’m in the wrong here as so many of my family are taking her side of things.
AITA for losing weight before my sister’s wedding?”
And this is what people had to say.
That was a weird one!
Imagine getting mad at someone for losing weight…