‘My sister was arrested 30 minutes later.’ They Reported Their Car Stolen After Their Sister Repeatedly Took It Without Permission
by Matthew Gilligan
You know that things aren’t going too well when you call the cops…on your own sister!
But what are you supposed to do if they don’t listen to reason?
That’s the conundrum this Reddit user found themself in when their sister wouldn’t stop “borrowing” their car.
It all started with their sister’s broken-down ride…and it sounds like their sister doesn’t like to listen to advice.
AITA for reporting my car stolen when my sister took it after I told her not to?
“My sister’s car broke down 6 months ago because of her own stupidity.
I won’t go into it here but she ignored the advice of a mechanic and because of that her car broke. I decided to be nice and offer my sister my car until she could get hers fixed as i could bike to work while she needed to drive.
She did not get her car fixed for some reason. She claimed to be saving money to do so but every time her paycheck came she spent it. My parents have even offered her a loan to fix her car but she refused.
She’s also been pretty out of line.
Along with all of this, she has been abusing my generosity and taking my car all day and night. I told her she could use it for work but is seems to her that is a free pass to use my car, not fill it with gas, and take it when I specifically tell her not to.
Recently I’ve been needed to get to work very early and I really don’t feel like riding my bike 6 miles at 3 in the morning so I told my sister she had 30 days until I took the spare key from her and she is no longer allowed to use it. That was 32 days ago.
Their sister then completely crossed the line.
Yesterday morning she woke up specifically before me to take my car (at 2:30 in the morning). I called her and demanded she bring it back but she just hung up on me. Because of this I reported it stolen.
And now she’s in hot water.
My sister was arrested 30 minutes later and my parents had to go bail her out. My sister is now facing charges for unauthorized use of a car and my parents and her are mad.
They claim I want way to far here but honestly, i feel justified. My parents are worried if she’s found guilty she will loose her job but in my opinion, it’s her own fault.
Am i wrong here? AITA?”
