‘Never say I’m just shopping around.’ Car Salesmen Warns About What You Should Never Say at a Dealership

by Matthew Gilligan

Now, this is the good stuff!

I’m talking about inside information straight for the source when it comes to what you SHOULDN’T say when you’re at a car dealership.

Raffi is a car salesman and he asked a bunch of his co-workers, “What’s something you should never say at a dealership to get a good deal?”

The first person he talked to said, “That you’re pre-approved.”

The next employee that Raffi talked to said you should never, ever tell a salesman that you plan to pay in cash.

Another employee warned, “Never say ‘I don’t care about the interest rate.'”

And yet another of Raffi’s co-workers added, “You should never say I’m just shopping around, that gives indicators that you’re not ready to buy anything today.”

Take a look at the video.

@raffimoosh

If you’re trying to buy a car, DO NOT say these things!! #cardealership #carbuyingtips #carsales #carbuying #dealership

♬ Tokyo Drift – Xavier Wulf

And here’s how folks reacted.

This person didn’t hold back their thoughts.

Another viewer getting pre-approved is important.

And this person offered up some additional tips.

You can never have enough advice from car salesmen!

Thanks to these folks!

