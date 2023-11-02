‘Never say I’m just shopping around.’ Car Salesmen Warns About What You Should Never Say at a Dealership
by Matthew Gilligan
Now, this is the good stuff!
I’m talking about inside information straight for the source when it comes to what you SHOULDN’T say when you’re at a car dealership.
Raffi is a car salesman and he asked a bunch of his co-workers, “What’s something you should never say at a dealership to get a good deal?”
The first person he talked to said, “That you’re pre-approved.”
The next employee that Raffi talked to said you should never, ever tell a salesman that you plan to pay in cash.
Another employee warned, “Never say ‘I don’t care about the interest rate.'”
And yet another of Raffi’s co-workers added, “You should never say I’m just shopping around, that gives indicators that you’re not ready to buy anything today.”
Take a look at the video.
