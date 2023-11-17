‘That baby is gonna be so loved!’ Newborn’s Godparents Showed Up To the Hospital In Cosplay And People Loved It
by Matthew Gilligan
This is how it’s done, folks!
If you’re ever asked to be a godparent, you’ll have to come back and reference this video…because it’s pure GOLD!
The viral TikTok video showed the godparents of a new baby visiting the hospital and they dressed in cosplay as Cosmo and Wanda from Fairly Odd Parents, the Nickelodeon cartoon.
The video showed the couple walking into the hospital room to the theme song from the TV show and these two look like they can really light up a room!
The duo went all out and donned costumes, dyed hair, and even headbands that gave the appearance of levitating crowns.
Way to go, team!
Check out this video.
And here’s how folks reacted on TikTok.
These two deserve an award!
We love it!