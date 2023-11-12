November 12, 2023 at 8:39 am

‘I’ll never get it again.’ Person Shows How Hilariously Hard It Is To Open Talenti Gelato

by Matthew Gilligan

I bought some batteries recently and I seriously almost had a nervous breakdown because I could not, for the life of me, get the plastic packaging open for about 15 minutes.

I almost lost my mind!

So I can sympathize with a woman named Oriana who posted a TikTok video that documented her struggles trying to open a jar of Talenti Gelato.

And she was having a rough go of it!

The text overlay to her video reads, “POV: your favorite ice cream is Talenti” as someone worked hard to open the jar with a knife.

They tried to cut this thing six ways from Sunday but it was just not working for them.

Doh!

Here’s the video.

@oriana_isabella

@Talenti Gelato please make it easier to open…. All i want it was gelato after the club

♬ son original – Kesiah

And here’s how people reacted.

This viewer said they’ll never buy this product again.

Another individual shared a pro tip for fixing this problem.

And this individual who actually works there said they know what’s causing this.

Don’t try this at home!

We don’t want anyone getting hurt with a knife!

