Professor Films Student Listening To Lecture Outside Of Her Office… Instead Of Just Closing Her Door. – ‘Why did this lady call campus security?’
by Laura Lynott
This student ain’t happy.
She posted a video showing a professor at college recording her for some mysterious reason.
Meanwhile the student recorded the professor!
The mind, it’s boggling.
It’s like some kind of “video off” between these two.
Anyhow, personally I think everyone should just put their phones down and turn down the volume in this situation.
@coritoocutee wrote on her TikTok video: “Pov: a professor harasses you for listening to a lecture because she doesn’t wanna close her door.”
The professor just keeps wandering around, getting different angles of the student, filming her own door.
On the post, the student wrote, “Why did this lady call campus security before this video and had a tantrum bc they couldn’t escort me out????
Apparently the student was listening to a lecture on their laptop and it was too loud. So instead of closing her door, the professor calls campus security and tries to get her removed.
But campus security didn’t take the bait.
So what happened?
The student continues, “The sound was only on 25 until she got crazy, so it went to a 100. idc.”
Watch the full bizarre clip below:
@coritoocutee
why did this lady call campus security before this video and had a tantrum bc they couldnt escort me out 🥴???? chilee and the sound was only on 25 until she got crazy so it went to a 100 idc!
I’d take y’all to comments but they are switched off.
Still… yikes! Sounds like both of these people need to grow up.
The professor could have just shut her door.
Why must we have this drama? People… let’s solve the world’s problems instead of making more.