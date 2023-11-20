Root Canal Cost This Woman $6,000 in the U.S. and Just $7 to Fix It in Turkey
by Laura Lynott
This woman says she paid $6,000 in the U.S. for a root canal and only $7 to get a botched job fixed up in Turkey!
@kayleighout told her followers on TikTok she would have a hard time leaving Turkey, where her husband is from, to return to the U.S, where she’s from.
The reason being – the healthcare is so good and cheap – she said.
And if this is true, most couldn’t really blame her, especially when it seems you’re paying another mortgage for dental!
She said: “I’m an American living in Turkey because I have a Turkish husband and people ask me all the time if I want to move back to the States and I gotta tell you, I went to the dentist last week and had a root canal to fix a root canal that an American dentist messed up.”
She continued: “They X rayed me three times. My American dentist never X rated, they X rayed it to make sure the filling was fully taking up the space. They did bleaching that my other dentist in America told me was impossible, and they never even broke the crown of the tooth that if they had broken, would have needed to be replaced. They didn’t break it.”
Right about now, this woman’s expressions are really saying it all even if she didn’t say a new word about that tooth!
She added: “It was some of the most superb, fantastic, incredible dental care I’ve ever had. It cost me $7, $7! The original root canal that I had that the Turkish dentists needed to fix was $6,000. My husband and I genuinely do not know how we could ever say goodbye to the healthcare here.”
Her last look says it all…
Healthcare costs in the United States really are out of control and you can get the same level of care in most modern nations.
Anyway, watch the the full video here:
@kayleighogut
Honestly I can’t express the shock and horror I have at my country’s health care #livinginturkey🇹🇷🇹🇷 #americaninturkey #livinginturkey🇹🇷 #expatinturkey #marriedabroad
Just keep this in mind the next time you go and get healthcare anywhere.
Remember, you can always shop around and get better prices.
If you’re in charge of your own healthcare, instead of just putting faith in the insurance industry, you’ll be much better off.