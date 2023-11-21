‘Seems like a nightmare.’ Former Ross Dress for Less Employee Reveals Why Employees Don’t Talk to Customers
by Matthew Gilligan
Who knew?!?! I had no idea!
I’m talking about the revelation from a former employee at a Ross Dress For Less store that told viewers in a viral TikTok video that the business has a pretty unusual rule for employees.
She said that Ross workers don’t talk to customers because they’re encouraged not to by store managers.
She explained, “Everything is based on how fast you go.”
She added, “When you are at the cash register, the cashier is timed on literally everything that they do. The cashiers are timed on how quickly they scan the items, how quickly they put the items into the bag, how quickly they handle the transaction, and how [quick] the time is between them calling the next customer and the time that that customer comes up to the cash register.”
She also said that Ross workers get written up if they don’t work fast enough and that they can get into trouble if they’re caught having conversations with customers.
Hmmm…
Here’s what she had to say.
@drag0nsp1t
ex ross employee spills on why ross employees dont talk to you 😛 #fyp #ross #rossdressforless
And here’s what TikTokkers had to say.
I don’t know if that sounds like a very good business plan.
What are they thinking?!?!