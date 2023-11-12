Server Calls Guy “Broke” For No Tip. He Gets Revenge By Tipping Kitchen Staff Instead.
by Laura Lynott
Now this is what I call quality revenge!
@ilikefineshii posted a viral video on TikTok showing how a server called him “broke” for not tipping.
But the TikToker took the ultimate revenge by tipping kitchen staff, then leaving the restaurant and showing how much cash he was carrying to the camera.
He could NOT have looked more pleased with himself. He wrote: “When a server called you broke bc they gave you poor service and got no tip.”
He added: “Food was nasty.” Ouch. Well, he got his say and proved good service matters not only to the customer but to anyone looking for a tip!
Watch the full clip below:
@ilikefineshii
Food was nasty asf #fyp #atlanta #ihop
