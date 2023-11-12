November 12, 2023 at 3:26 pm

Server Calls Guy “Broke” For No Tip. He Gets Revenge By Tipping Kitchen Staff Instead.

by Laura Lynott

Now this is what I call quality revenge!

@ilikefineshii posted a viral video on TikTok showing how a server called him “broke” for not tipping.

But the TikToker took the ultimate revenge by tipping kitchen staff, then leaving the restaurant and showing how much cash he was carrying to the camera.

He could NOT have looked more pleased with himself. He wrote: “When a server called you broke bc they gave you poor service and got no tip.”

He added: “Food was nasty.” Ouch. Well, he got his say and proved good service matters not only to the customer but to anyone looking for a tip!

Watch the full clip below:

@ilikefineshii

Food was nasty asf #fyp #atlanta #ihop

♬ SkeeYee – Sexyy Red

Here’s what folks thought of this sweet revenge:

Some people just love this guy’s ‘petty’ ha.

More respect for the revenge dish served cold!

This poster gets this revenge – but others are like, what? A butler? Ha.

Just a note to all of you out there… don’t judge a book by its cover.

Because underneath that cover could be a boatload of cash!

