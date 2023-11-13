‘She demanded I read from the script.’ McDonald’s Employee Is Told Not To Correct Her Drive-Thru Script, So She Gets Malicious Revenge
There are a few jobs in this world that people would consider thankless by nature, but any job can feel that way when your boss makes you feel as tall as a pin on a daily basis.
OP worked for McDonald’s and got a kick out of being put on the drive thru lane. He was funny and customers loved it.
So, once upon a time, I was a McDonald’s employee. They always put me on drive thru because I was white and spoke fluent English.
Yes that’s pertinent. Literally everyone was Hispanic and only like two people besides me spoke fluent English.
So, I always winged it when greeting customers, and they always liked me. They’d ask about me when I was off, and loved me for brightening their day.
Then one day his manager gave him a script and insisted he use it. He declined until she threatened to write him up if he didn’t change his tune.
My manager came to me one day with a script and demanded I spoke from it. I repeatedly did not use it. And eventually she got frustrated and threatened me with a write up if I didn’t read from it.
So, he read the script she gave him – typo included.
Here comes the malicious compliance. There was a typo in the script that referred to McDonald’s as McDondald’s.
So. I’d repeatedly say it, and because everyone has a headset, they’d all hear it.
And the staff would chuckle because most could read English, and they all got the script.
Everyone except the manager thought it was funny. She cut his hours and sent him home, but he figures it was worth it, all things considered.
My manager was not amused. She told me that I needed to say McDonalds. And I reminded her that she demanded I read from the script exactly what it says.
I got sent home that day and they cut my hours.
I still feel like I won.
