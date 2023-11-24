She Got Someone Kicked Off A Soccer Team After They Tried To Remove Her Friend’s Hijab. – ‘My parents think I should have stayed out of it.’
AITA for helping my friend get a girl removed from the soccer team?
“I (16f) have a friend named Aysha (15f). Aysha is Muslim and wears a hijab to school which often causes people to give her dirty looks, comments, etc. I don’t know why. It’s just cloth.
Anyway the worst instance possible was with this girl named Megan (also 15f). When we were sitting together at lunch she came up to Aysha and I and told Aysha she dared her to take her hijab off, taunting her saying she would look so pretty without it. (This was with malicious intent because I told her one time thinking she was just clueless and wanted to educate her).
Then she forcibly tried to remove her hijab. I moved her hand away and we went to the principal. Instead of getting a punishment, Megan made up a sob story about how it would harm her position on some prestigious soccer club she was in.
Fast forward to a few days ago. She makes a TikTok that said “when you get called to the principal’s office for telling the Muslim girl to take off her durag”.
I was so livid for her. Aysha is very shy and didn’t want to seem like a snitch, so she asked me personally to email the soccer organization.
Well, I did, and she was immediately kicked off and other organizations in the area were notified of her behavior.
Now, all of her friends are in my DMs saying how horrible I am, how I’m a retard, how I need to take a joke, etc.
My parents think I should have stayed out of it, but I think I did the right thing.
AITA?
