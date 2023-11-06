‘Someone should be held responsible.’ Woman Had To Request Her Own Medical Records To Find Out That She Has Kidney Disease
We all know American healthcare is incredibly screwed up and here’s another shining example.
A woman shared a viral video and said that she had to request her own medical records to learn that she has kidney disease and she urged viewers to get their records, as well.
She said, “This is why it’s important to get your medical records, and to go through them. How is this the way I find out not only that I am resistant to heparin, which seems like very important information to know, but I’m at a significant risk of just randomly throwing a pulmonary embolism.”
The woman was visibly upset and added, “Not only that but this is how I find out that I am in stage two kidney disease. How is this fair in any way? And I hate to be that person crying, but like what the heck? How did not only the ER doctor, but the three different specialists who came in to see me when I was at the hospital, and my primary care doctor who these records were sent to, how did none of them tell me this?”
The caption to her video reads, “Please please please request your medical records and actually go through them because NO ONE TOLD ME THAT FOR YEARS MY KIDNEYS HAVE BEEN FAILING. I can’t stress enough how much I **** the medical system at this point.”
Take a look at her video.
@thehypermobilecpt
Please please please request your medical records and actually go through them because NO ONE TOLD ME THAT FOR YEARS MY KIDNEYS HAVE BEEN FAILING. I cant stress enough how much I hate the medical system at this point. #pots #mcas #chronicillness #ehlersdanlos #ehlersdanlossyndromecheck #potssyndrome #hypermobileehlersdanlossyndrome #mastcellactivationsyndrome #spoonie #spooniesoftiktok #chronicpain #medicalgaslighting #patientadvocacy #thehypermobilecpt #livingwithachronicillness #medicalrecords #diagnosisjourney #vascularehlersdanlossyndrome #kidneydisease
