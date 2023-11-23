‘Stopped getting them for a reason.’ McDonald’s Corporate Chef Reveals Why Quarter Pounders Are Undercooked
Mike Haracz is a former corporate chef for McDonald’s and he talked to viewers in response to a person who commented on a video, “I swear every time I get a quarter of pounder. It’s always under cooked!!!”
Mike said that this has become a more common complaint because McDonald’s locations in the U.S. switched to fresh beef from frozen patties to compete with other burger joints like Five Guys and Shake Shack.
Mike said he thinks the complaints about undercooking might be because of cooking mishaps in McDonald’s kitchens.
He said that the folks at Mickey D’s have tried to figure out how to cook the fresh patties as fast as possible and this may have led to some complications with cooking times and the grill set-up.
Mike also said that patties might look undercooked because of a chemical reaction that occurs from the way the patties are packaged.
He said that the new packaging process makes the patties turn “a very bright red” once they are opened and he added, “So there may still be pink in the Quarter-Pounder patty, even though it’s cooked all the way through and food-safe.”
As a result, customers who see some pink in their burgers think they are undercooked.
