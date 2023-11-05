November 5, 2023 at 1:41 am

Ten Amazon Items That Are Cheaper At Dollar Tree Stores

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@thedealguy.fan

Do you want to know where you can get things cheaper than Amazon?

Of course, you do!

You’re only human!

Well, we’re all in luck today, because  “Deal Guy” Matt Granite is on the case talking about the money they can save if they buy certain products from Dollar Tree instead of through Amazon.

Source: TikTok/@thedealguy.fan

Granite discussed the price differences of several products from Dollar Tree and Amazon and one big example is the Kingsmile facial mister which sells for $6.99 on Amazon and only $1.25 at Dollar Tree.

That’s quite a difference!

Source: TikTok/@thedealguy.fan

He said, “Both charge from the bottom and spray the same amount of mist in terms of velocity.”

Granite went on to discuss other items, as well, which you’ll see in the video below.

Source: TikTok/@thedealguy.fan

Let’s take a look at the video.

@thedealguy.fan

10 NEW Amazon Products CHEAPER at Dollar Tree!

♬ Love You So – The King Khan & BBQ Show

Here’s what people had to say.

One person isn’t finding these kinds of deals at their Dollar Tree store.

Source: TikTok/@thedealguy.fan

Another individual said their local store is a MESS.

Source: TikTok/@thedealguy.fan

And one viewer prefers to just stay home and use Amazon.

Source: TikTok/@thedealguy.fan

You should follow this fella on Instagram if you want some more good tips!

Good luck out there!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter