Tenant Finds Blood Smeared On The Walls Of Apartment’s Laundry Room. – ‘This is almost $2,000 a month in rent.’
by Laura Lynott
A tenant has highlighted how she’s paying $1,600 rent and yet found what looks like blood smeared across the laundry room!
@kaytaay told her followers on TikTok how she was stunned when she went down to do her laundry and found what appears to be blood, streaked across the door, walls and on the floor.
And she pointed out this was the last thing she’d expect paying a high rent in Colorado!
She said: “If anyone is curious what, almost $1,600 a month in Boulder, Colorado, gets you. This is our laundry room.”
The TikToker panned the small room with her camera and showed what looked like blood streaked across the door, walls and on the floor.
She added: “I came to town to do some laundry and there’s blood all over the walls, splattered all over the walls, on the floor. I called the property management company and they will send somebody over. But this is a lot of blood. You might even like want to get the police.”
She continued: “So this is almost $2,000 a month in rent. This is what what you get.”
Her face really says it all…
Watch the full clip here:
@kaytaay
Currently on my way to the laundromat #coloradocheck #rent
Here’s what people thought of the laundry room drama!
I hope everybody was alright.