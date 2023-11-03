‘The best payback ever.’ A Woman Embarrassed Her Ex Online After He Cheated On Her And People Love It
by Matthew Gilligan
Hey, this guy had it coming…
No doubt about it!
Here’s what happened: a gal named Bebe found out her ex-boyfriend cheated on her so she decided to seek revenge in the best way she knew how…by posting a video of them dancing that she promised she’d never post online!
The video shows the couple in their night wear with clay masks and they danced to “Together Forever” from Disney’s Liv and Maddie.
The text overlay on the video reads, “Told him I’ll never post this, but he told me he’d never cheat soo.”
Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned, right?
You better believe it!
Check out the video.
@scorpio.princessxo
…was going through my drafts and screamed #thankfullyNOT #togetherforever
And here’s how folks reacted.
One person summed it all up.
Another person said every girl who gets screwed over should do this.
And one viewer was quite impressed.
I think this guy had it coming…
More of this, please!